Register
11:07 GMT +306 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    When (Neutron) Stars Collide

    Astronomers Discover Mysterious Plasma Jet That Looks Faster Than Light

    © NASA .
    Tech
    Get short URL
    101

    A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, two neutron stars collided, giving birth to a black hole and producing an outflow of plasma, which appears to be travelling through intergalactic space at four times the speed of light.

    Scientists have detected the motion of material moving through space after a dramatic neutron-star merger in a galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth. They reported their findings in the journal Nature, where they claimed that because the outflow of particles took place at a trajectory 20 degrees away from the Earth's, an illusion resulted, where the particles seemed to be zipping along at four times the speed of light. In fact, they said, the particles were travelling more slowly than at light speed. According to Einstein's Theory of Special Relativity, it is physically impossible to travel faster than the speed of light.

    READ MORE: Russian Astronomers Warn of Green 'Incredible Hulk' Comet in Night Sky

    The collision of the two super-dense neutron stars, remnants of massive stars that died in supernova explosions, ejected a shell of debris into space. Inside this shell, they collapsed into a black hole whose powerful gravity began sucking up material like gas and dust. That material formed a rapidly-spinning disk that shot out a pair of jets that erupted from its poles, shooting into space.

    NASA logo
    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
    Dazzling & Alarming: NASA Reveals Atmospheric Aerosols Swirling Across Earth (PHOTO)

    The collision was spotted last August; the jet was first spotted 75 days after the merger, then again 230 days after. It was detected via the Very Long Baseline Array, a system of ten radio telescopes. The motion was so fast that it could only by explained by a jet, a superfast outflow of plasma.

    "Jets are enigmatic phenomena seen in a number of environments, and now these exquisite observations in the radio part of the electromagnetic spectrum are providing fascinating insight into them, helping us understand how they work," said Joe Pesce, a program director at the National Science Foundation.

    Related:

    Astronomers Discover Gigantic Rogue Planet Floating Outside Solar System
    Astronomers Snap Historic Image Showing the Birth of a New Planet (PHOTO)
    Cosmic Rival? Astronomers Spot Enigmatic System with Three Earth-Size Planets
    Canadian Astronomers Cut Off From NASA’s Cutting Edge Telescope Project
    Tags:
    neutron star, black hole, jet, National Science Foundation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse