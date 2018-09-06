Energia Co. Experts Believe Hole in Soyuz Spacecraft Made Deliberately – Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The special commission formed by the Russian Energia Rocket and Space Corporation qualifies the incident involving the hole in the Soyuz spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS) as "deliberate actions of unidentified persons," a space industry source told Sputnik.

"The commission qualifies the incident as deliberates action of unidentified persons," the source said.

Such wording is based on the fact that the Soyuz construction works do not stipulate any drilling of a 2-mm hole in the spacecraft's skin, therefore if someone used a drill, this was done intentionally.

The source explained to Sputnik that Soyuz had one-off production, the spacecraft was assembled manually, and therefore some details were adjusted to each other during the assembly, for example, with a file, but a drill was never used as all holes were made with press molds.