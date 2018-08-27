Register
00:08 GMT +328 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    NASA logo

    NASA Reveals Atmospheric Aerosols Swirling Across Earth (PHOTO)

    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20

    US' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released a glowing image last week showing a "mishmash of particles that dance and swirl through the atmosphere" ‒ all arising from weather phenomena and natural disasters happening here on Earth.

    Officials created the map by piecing together information collected from various satellites including Terra, Aqua and Suomi NPP in order to "see" the particles, according to the agency. The Goddard Earth Observing System model was also used to create the image.

    NASA releases image showing aerosol-related events around the world on August 23, 2018.
    © Courtesy of NASA
    NASA releases image showing aerosol-related events around the world on August 23, 2018.

    The map highlights multicolored particles known as atmospheric aerosols that come from dust (purple), black carbon soot from wildfires (red) and sea spray (blue). The map was created using information collected August 23, 2018.

    "If you have ever watched smoke billowing from a wildfire, ash erupting from a volcano or dust blowing in the wind, you have seen aerosols," NASA said in a statement. "On [Thursday], huge plumes of smoke drifted over North America and Africa, three different tropical cyclones churned in the Pacific Ocean, and large clouds of dust blew over deserts in Africa and Asia."

    Asteroid
    CC0 / Pixabay
    'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroids to Swing Past Earth This Week

    Researchers were able to capture the particles from the raging California fires and Hurricane Lane as she began to approach Hawaii. Larger blue swirls from twin typhoons Soulik and Crimaron are also seen near South Korea and Japan.

    The purple clouds across the Saharan desert, China's Taklamakan Desert and the Desert of Oman suggested the area had undergone strong winds at the time, according to NASA. However, unlike the red blaze seen in the golden state, the red marked areas in Africa were deemed a "seasonal occurrence," with officials citing agricultural burnings as the cause.

    According to the space agency, aerosols, which can be both liquid and solid particles suspended in the air, can affect the Earth's surface temperature "depending upon their size, type and location."

    Aside from showing aerosols, officials also used night light data captured by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite to outline different towns and cities.

    Related:

    NASA Takes PHOTOS of Ancient Asteroid That Might Have Granted Life to Earth
    NASA to Launch Laser-Equipped Satellite to Track Melting Land, Sea Ice (VIDEOS)
    Text Text, Bang Bang? Uber, NASA, US Army Working on Flying Taxis, AI Airspace
    WATCH: NASA Captures Moment ‘Very Bright' Fireball Streaks Across Alabama Sky
    India's Second Moon Mission as Complex as NASA's Apollo Mission - Space Agency
    Tags:
    map, Earth, Aerosols, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse