Twitter Users Report Social Media Down Worldwide

According to the Downdetector.com web service, users in different countries having troubles with posting and refreshing their tweets since 10:41 PM EDT.

The twitter users from Russia, Argentina, Brazil, Britain, Spain, Poland, the US and Japan are reportedly among those affected by the issue of posting tweets from numerous devices.

|: twitter is having problems…AGAIN! I just checked DownDetector, they’re saying there’s an issue. https://t.co/HdVJ2XGv1Y — Ｃｈａｓｅ (@stoicmashin) 18 августа 2018 г.

​

is twitter broken or has anyone really not tweeted in 15 minutes — VEE! ✧ (@LlKEABOSS) 18 августа 2018 г.

​The US social media giant has not issued any statement on the alleged technical problem yet. According to another online source "outage.report", some users having issue only with mobile apps, while others claiming that twitter's website is down. Meanwhile, some US-based social media users noticed that the whole service seemed to be malfunctioning since Friday evening.

Twitter crashed after that last tweet

This is a sign I should stop tweeting

I plan to ignore it completely — 🅱️arthly (@Mangchi_is_good) 18 августа 2018 г.

Something must be wrong between my twitter and CC account 🤔 — ℑ (@JessiecIare) 18 августа 2018 г.

In July, the US social media giant announced upcoming sweep of fake or inactive accounts, warning that most users would see four or fewer followers go. Twitter reportedly promised, however, that the change would not affect user metrics, which businesses and individuals use to measure the success rate of their social network polic or application's functioning.

READ MORE: Twitter Bans Ads of Russian Cybersecurity Giant Kaspersky Lab