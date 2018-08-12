WATCH Mysterious 'Ghost Ship' Discovered in Crimea

Underwater archaeologists have discovered a sunken ship off the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. The find, covering about one hundred meters, amazed the divers.

A joint team of divers from Crimea, the Western Siberian region of Tyumen and from Moscow organized an underwater mission in the Black Sea. They were supported by historians and archaeologists, Zvezda TV channel reports.

The scientists were able to determine that the ship was built in the 19th century. It is a merchant vessel that probably carried valuable cargo, which sunk under unexplained circumstances.

The ship has no visible damage, according to the report.

"From the point of view of the ancient sailors, this place is a trap: sand bottom, surprising breeze, and that's it — the waves killed the ship," Viktor Lebedinski, head of the underwater expedition, said.