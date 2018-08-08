New FB Feature Will Help Start Romantic Ties by Offering Pick-Up Lines on Dates

Mobile researcher Jane Manchun Wong shared a few screenshots, giving social media users a sneak peek into Facebook’s new take on online dating – and, no, it’s not a standalone app like Tinder. The new feature is expected to be integrated into Facebook’s main app; once you activate Facebook Dating, it will only be visible to users who also have it turned it.
Dating profiles offer a variety of options, including choosing whether you identify as transgender or non-binary, and browsing for potential matches based on shared interests, groups, mutual friends and a slew of other preferences.
Facebook is internally testing Facebook Dating.— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) 3 августа 2018 г.
I can't go past the signup screen because they are not activating all non-employee Dating profiles because, well, it's "pre-launch";) pic.twitter.com/VQFHUJIkuX
They also have this thing called "community" specifically where users can view their mutual communities. This might be Facebook's take on "Groups" on Tinder Social.— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) 3 августа 2018 г.
But one the most intriguing features appears to be the so-called “Conversation Starter,” which offers a number of automated pick-up lines to break the ice.
Feeling anxious or not knowing what the pickup line to break the ice? Facebook got you, as they are working on something called "Conversation Starter"— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) 3 августа 2018 г.
Some, including Jane Wong, sarcastically suggested their chat-up lines:
"Do you like dogs and do you wanna grab a dinner tonight? Let's go dogfooding tonight;) "— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) 3 августа 2018 г.
… I'll show my way out
“Want to date this person from high school that you have nothing in common with and haven’t talked to in 10 years?”— Joshua Voydik (@joshvoydik) 4 августа 2018 г.
Speaking at the Facebook F8 conference in May, Mark Zuckerberg gave a preview of the new feature, which he said would not be “just for hook-ups,” but rather for building “real, long-term relationships.”
Facebook reportedly has no plans to introduce paid subscriptions for premium Facebook Dating features.
