Skype Will 'Lose Lots of Customers' Amid 8.0 Version Customer Frustration

According to Microsoft, Skype has always been about bringing people together. However, some of these people have been unhappy since an updated version of the program was rolled out.

Following its original announcement that Skype 7 (or Skype classic) would be discontinued after on September 1, 2018, Microsoft had to retract its plan and let the "old Skype" live.

Skype version 8.0-our most powerful, intuitive, and flexible version of Skype yet! Learn more: https://t.co/aZIy7bbwon pic.twitter.com/wo8dMnjD38 — Skype (@Skype) July 18, 2018​

An update to a July 20 post on the discontinuation of Skype 7 revealed that "based on customer feedback, we are extending support for Skype 7 (Skype classic) for some time. Our customers can continue to use Skype classic until then."

Many users responded to the update, arguing that "Skype v7 works, nothing needs changing" or suggesting a combination of the old and new versions should be the ultimate product.

Microsoft said that Skype 8.0 would be "adding exciting new features while ensuring it's simple to use with the same familiar interface of Skype version 7.0."

However, many commentators, including a user named SCSparks, share their frustration with the update.

"Classis Skype works perfectly……the updated version doesn't make any sense……..lost most of my contacts, added contacts of people I don't know and now want me to send another invite to be a contact to people I have been Skyping with for years……..can't chat nor speak to a live person……..this system/program is going to lose a lot of customers," the user wrote.

Among the new features that come with Skype 8.0 are Free HD video and screensharing calls, more productive messaging, chat media gallery, share photos, videos, and other files (up to 300 MB at a time).