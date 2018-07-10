Progress MS-09 Space Freighter to Reach ISS in Record Time

KOROLEV (Moscow region) (Sputnik) - Progress MS-09 space freighter will become the fastest spacecraft in the history of the International Space Station (ISS) and will reach it in a record time of less than four hours, the Russian Roscosmos state space corporation said in a statement Tuesday.

"Such a decision was taken by the State Commission based on the assessment of the parameters of the cargo spacecraft's placing in orbit around the Earth. The two-rotation scheme for spacecrafts' docking with the ISS will be used for the first time in the history of space flights," the statement released on Roscosmos' website said.

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov Russia Launches Soyuz-2.1b Carrier Rocket With Glonass-M Navigation Satellite

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with Progress MS-09 cargo spacecraft lifted off on Tuesday from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, a Sputnik correspondent reported earlier from Russian Mission Control Center outside Moscow.

READ MORE: Space Plumbers to the Rescue! US Asks Russia to Fix Its Broken Toilet on ISS

The decision to test the new operational scheme was made only after the spaceship was spaceborne, and the required conditions were confirmed.