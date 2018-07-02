Register
06:14 GMT +302 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Astronauts at the Baikonur space center

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Employees Banned From Using Social Networks in Working Hours

    © Sputnik / Alexander Mokletsov
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    BAIKONUR COSMODROME (Kazakhstan) (Sputnik) – Employees of the Baikonur Cosmodrome are banned from using social networks from all kind of devices in the working hours in order to prevent possible leaks of secret information, the regulation issued by the cosmodrome’s director and obtained by Sputnik, said.

    “In order to ensure measures on preventing leaks of sensitive information, boosting labor discipline … [it is necessary] to ban employees from using mobile phones, tablet computers in the working hours for visiting websites of social networks and messengers,” the regulation said.

    Soyuz-2.1a rocket with six Globalstar 2 satellites onboard. File photo.
    © Sputnik / Oleg Urusov
    Russia's 'Fastest Ever' Progress Spacecraft Prepped for Launch at Baikonur
    The document includes the list of the banned social network and messengers including Telegram, which is blocked in Russia in accordance with a court verdict. A source in Baikonur confirmed to Sputnik that the document was original.

    READ MORE: 40 Percent of Social Media Users Delete Accounts Over Privacy Concerns

    Baikonur Cosmodrome is located in Kazakhstan and jointly managed by the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Russia's Aerospace Forces. Russia has agreements with the Central Asian country to lease the spaceport until at least 2050.

    Related:

    Angola's First Satellite to Be Launched From Baikonur Spaceport Dec. 7
    Russia, Kazakhstan Offered Baikonur Space Center Cooperation to UAE - Roscosmos
    Angola's First Satellite Launched From Baikonur Spaceport
    Soyuz Spacecraft Launched From the Baikonur Cosmodrome to the ISS (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    social media, Baikonur, Russia, Kazakhstan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse