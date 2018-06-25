WATCH Russian Cosmonaut Has Haircut on Board Space Outpost

It seems that using a special hair trimmer connected to a vacuum cleaner is a must for cutting hair in outer space, where weightlessness must be taken into account.

The Russian State Corporation Roscosmos has published a 360-degree video on its website showing Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov cutting his colleague Alexander Misurkin's hair on board the International Space Station (ISS).

In the video, the cosmonaut uses a special machine linked to a vacuum cleaner hose to prevent hair from scattering across the ISS station.

The footage also shows US astronaut Joseph Acaba joining the two men and jokingly asking Shkaplerov to cut his hair for $3. Both Shkaplerov and Misurkin returned to Earth earlier this year.