Register
15:07 GMT +320 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    An artist’s impression of Brindabellaspis, a prehistoric Australian platypus-like fish

    Australian Scientists Reveal Image of Platypus-Like Fish Found in Ancient Reef

    © Photo : Flinders University/AAP
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 40

    The first remains of this strange fish were found back in 1980, but they were incomplete. Now scientists have discovered its last missing piece – and the discovery has left them perplexed.

    Archeologists from Flinders University and Canberra's Australian National University have managed to reconstruct what a peculiar fish that once inhabited an ancient coral reef system in Australia looked like. The reconstruction was made possible after scientists discovered fossils of what they later named Brindabellaspis in limestone near the Lake Burrinjuck dam.

    READ MORE: Blast From the Past? Mystery Sea Creature Washes Up in US (VIDEO)

    But what surprised the archeologists is that the ancient fish actually had a long snout similar to that of modern platypuses.

    "There was long snout at the front, and the jaws were positioned very far forward. The eyes were on top of the head, and the nostrils came out of the eye sockets. This was one strange looking fish." study author Benedict King said in an interview with the online outlet News.com.au.

    The scholar also added that the creature was most likely a bottom-dweller that used its snout to look for food and its eyes to detect threats coming from above.

    Related:

    Scaly Creature Discovered in Walmart Package
    Mysterious Creature Looking Like Giant Cat Seen on Streets of Birmingham (VIDEO)
    Beachgoer Films Weird Sea Creature Washed Ashore in Thailand (VIDEO)
    Blast From the Past? Mystery Sea Creature Washes Up in US (VIDEO)
    WATCH Mysterious Deep-Sea Creature Never Seen Alive Caught on Video
    This Creature Can Survive Apocalypse
    Tags:
    platypus, fish, deep-sea creature, coral reefs, Australian National University, Flinders University, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse