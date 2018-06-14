Users Say WhatsApp Down in Europe, Parts of Asia, S Africa

The WhatsApp official Twitter page hasn't yet commented on the matter, and so far the reason behind the technical issue is unknown.

According to the website Downdetector, social media users in Europe, as well as parts of Asia and South Africa have been experiencing issues with the WhatsApp messenger, being unable to send or receive messages on the mobile platform. The online status of many accounts was not displayed properly.

The majority of users experiencing problems with WhatsApp are located in Central Europe (the Netherlands, Switzerland and Austria), Malaysia and South Africa. Whatsapp, however, has not yet addressed the issue.

According to the Downdetector portal, 73 incidents of app failure have been recorded so far in 2018. The outage on Thursday afternoon is already the second breakdown in June only.

The messenger, owned by Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world, and is used by up to 1.5 billion people monthly.

© downdetector.com Whatsapp outage map

