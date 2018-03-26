Russia to Start Flight Tests of Second New MC-21 Aircraft in May

IRKUTSK (Russia) (Sputnik) - Russia has completed assembling of the second MC-21 passenger aircraft at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant and the flight tests of the plane will take place in May, a spokesman of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant told Sputnik on Monday.

"On March 25, the aircraft has been sent… to the flight test unit to carry out ground tests… in April. The flight tests will begin in May," the spokesman said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitri Rogozin has confirmed earlier that the first MC-21-300 prototype had already carried out 33 test flights and would be joined by a second test plane soon.

The MC-21, is a brand-new short and medium-haul Russian passenger jet. It has a capacity of 130-220 passengers across its MC-21-200, and MC-21-300 variants and can fly at an up to 6,000 km range. The jet is expected to become a decent competitor on the market for the Boeing-737 and Airbus A-320.

The plane among other things has improved fuel consumption figures, lower maintenance requirements, higher cruising speed, better noise isolation, and much more affordable price tag.