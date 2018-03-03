Register
01:43 GMT +304 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A solar panel expressway is seen before its opening in Jinan, Shandong province, China December 28, 2017

    China to Open Solar Superhighway that Charges Electric Cars in 2022

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Tech
    Get short URL
    180

    China's first solar-powered super highway is expected to open to traffic by 2022, empowering a growing transition toward electric and driverless vehicles.

    The six-lane Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Ningbo Expressway in East China's Zhejiang Province boasts solar panels that charge electric vehicles and should be able to support automatic driving, the Hangzhou Daily reported on Sunday.

    The 161-kilometer expressway linking Hangzhou and Ningbo is designed to enable travel at China's top speed limit of 120 kilometers an hour, the report said.

    "The super expressway is expected to increase the average speed by 20 to 30 percent through smart system and vehicle management, as close to the design speed as possible," Hangzhou Daily Press Group reported, citing Ren Zhong, deputy director of the provincial department of transport.

    CH-4 Drone
    © YouTube/DefenseUpdate
    China’s Solar-Powered Drone Test-Fires Missiles in Near Space

    Vehicles do not have to slow down to pay tolls. Instead, the toll will be automatically paid.

    "A chip installed in the vehicles will be able to achieve that," Sun Zhang, a railway expert and professor at Shanghai Tongji University told the Global Times on Sunday.

    The expressway will also provide an adaptive road environment for automatic driving which should reduce damage from traffic accidents, the Hangzhou Daily said.

    "Automatic driving is comparatively safe compared with the manual drive mode," Sun said. "Sensors installed within the vehicles and on the road can react faster than humans when emergencies occur and detect malfunctions so as to ensure road safety."

    The road will literally empower electric vehicles through photovoltaic cells that provide a charging service as cars move.

    The expressway is expected to help release passenger traffic pressure in the Yangtze River Delta, Sun noted.

    In this Aug. 16, 2017, photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during the 19th Founding Anniversary of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines.
    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    Chinese Firm, Manila Discuss ‘Co-Ownership’ Agreement Over South China Sea Oil

    "I always leave some time for when I have to drive on the Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway, as traffic jams are frequent," Shi Xiaobai, a businessman commuter on the Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway told the Global Times on Sunday. "And it took me four hours to get from Hangzhou to Shaoxing on February 18."

    The somewhat-parallel Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Ningbo Expressway, boasting the same origin and destination, will offer an alternative route to the current Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway, according to the Hangzhou Daily.

    The expressway will also feature a comprehensive sensing, monitoring and early warning system to reduce traffic congestion, the report said.

    China's first solar expressway with a length of 1 kilometer was opened for testing in December 2017 in East China's Jinan. But it was vandalized and had sensitive parts stolen from it five days after opening, the Beijing Youth Daily said.

    This story by Yin Han was first published in the Global Times.

    Related:

    Taipei Crows, Beijing Seethes as US Congress Passes Taiwan Friendship Bill
    Beijing Equipped to Build Bigger, More Advanced Aircraft Carriers
    Beijing Warns Taipei Against Over US' Taiwan Travel Act Adoption
    Tags:
    electric car charging, electric cars, solar energy, solar, highway, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok