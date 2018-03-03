Register
21:38 GMT +303 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Asteroid

    Tunguska Event Lesson? Researches Know How Many Meteors Threaten Earth

    CC0 / UKT2
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Russia's state emergency center has shared some of the most worrisome scenarios that presumably await planet Earth in the decades to come, and, most importantly, outlined how dangerous the contact with celestial bodies might turn out.

    Large asteroids of up to one kilometer in diameter are feared to come into dangerous proximity to Earth in the coming years, "Antistikhiya" center of Russian Emergency management ministry said.

    Up till 2050, we are expecting 11 events of asteroids approximating Earth closer than the average lunar orbit radius, which is 385 thousand kilometers. The objects vary in size from seven to 945 meters," a document obtained by Sputnik states.

    The most dangerous asteroid is considered to be Apophis, which is 393 meters in diameter. On April 13, 2029 it will travel within 38,400 kilometers  of Earth, which is nearly equal to the location of the geostationary satellite orbits (35.8 thousand kilometers.)

    Its speed of approximation will reach 7.42 kilometers per second.

    READ MORE: Hawking Sheds Light on What Happened Before the Universe Was Born (VIDEO)

    According to "Antistikhiya" center, last year, over 730 asteroids came within 10 million kilometers of Earth. some asteroids bigger than 100 meters in diameter approached within dangerous proximity to Earth nearly 100 times.

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's own car, red Tesla Roadster cabrio, entered into orbit by the Falcon Heavy launcher, with a dummy wearing a spacesuit at the steering wheel, in outer space
    SpaceX Flickr
    Scientist Says Elon Musk's Space Roadster ‘Could Be Considered a Biothreat'

    Asteroids exceeding one kilometer in length are deemed large ones. About 120 gigantic asteroid craters can be found on our planet, the biggest one in Russia is the Popigai bowl to the north of Russia’s Siberian platform.

    The catastrophe, which happened 36 million years ago left a considerable crater — 75 to 100 kilometers in size.

    Some researchers even attribute the mass extinction of living organisms to the fall of one large meteorite. Another asteroid, American physicist Luis Alvarez assumes, led to the dinosaurs dying out.

    READ MORE: Russia, China Strike Deal to Jointly Explore Outer Space

    Large falling meteorites correspond to nuclear explosions in terms of the damage they may cause and the blast wave that usually follows. It was a real stroke of luck that the infamous Tunguska meteor of 1908 hit an uninhabited area of Siberia and thus did not have many sad consequences.

    Trees lie strewn across the Siberian countryside 45 years after a meteorite struck the Earth near Tunguska, Russia. (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Trees lie strewn across the Siberian countryside 45 years after a meteorite struck the Earth near Tunguska, Russia. (File)

    Related:

    Mission to the Moon Goes Mobile: Tech Firms Join Race to Put 4G Into Space
    'We're Going to Be Fighting From Space In a Matter of Years' – US General
    ISS Crew Returns Safely From Space Back to Earth (VIDEO)
    The Air Force Awakens: USAF Top Dog Says Space War is ‘Matter of Years Away’
    Tags:
    celestial body, stars, asteroid, research, meteor, space exploration, space, Earth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok