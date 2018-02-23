Register
14:53 GMT +323 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Robots

    Black Mirror in Action: Swedish Scientists to Revive the Dead in Robots with AI

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 03

    The Swedes appear to have embarked on an audacious project resembling something from an episode of the sci-fi series Black Mirror; they intend to make fully conscious copies of the dead in a bid to offer digital immortality.

    A number of Swedish scientists are researching how to produce digital copies of those who have already passed away. Dagen daily has reported they are also planning to set about making robots which would resemble the deceased.

    To this end, the Swedish funeral agency Phoenix  is currently looking for volunteers who would give the green light to scientists to replicate the images of their deceased relatives.

    READ MORE: How Advanced is Chinese Technology?

    The artificial intelligence technology is projected to reconstruct voices of those dead, as well as teach the computer program to answer elementary questions, such as those connected with funeral arrangements.

    The program is hoped to evolve still further, eventually mastering quick responses to simple questions on everyday life or the weather, for instance.

    Artificial intelligence
    © Photo: Pixabay
    White House Silent as China Details Plans to Wrest AI Dominance from the US

    The program might one day even approximate the level of sophistication of AI portrayed in the sensational television series Black Mirror, in which the revolutionary programs  are in essence sentient human clones, capable of not just talking but coming into physical contact with real people.

    Scientists noted that as far back as 30 years ago, people stuck to a couple of pictures of their deceased relatives as the only memory of them, whereas nowadays, the technology could enable one to talk to a program which provides the image of a departed loved one, allowing them and their relatives to re-live the happy moments of their past.

    A man types on a keyboard in front of a computer screen on which an Islamic State flag is displayed, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 6, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    AI to the Rescue: New UK Software Fights Daesh Propaganda Before It Hits the Web

    Meanwhile, some of the world’s most famed scientists, including Stephen Hawking and Elon Musk, have warned more than once about the virtual dangers of AI technology.

    Speaking at a conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Hawking told attendees that mankind had to find a way to control computers. Despite admitting AI’s enormous potential in tackling poverty and lethal diseases among others, the physicist said AI is associated with incredible risks.

    READ MORE: Enthusiast Creates Neural Network-Based Program that Picks Sound For Art Pieces

    Elon Musk, Tesla's famed chief executive, has also increasingly warned about the perils of artificial intelligence. Appearing to be a real doomsayer, he noted that while racing to have something really revolutionary at its disposal, humanity could subconsciously defeat itself, as he labelled the now much-hyped AI to be humanity’s "biggest existential threat."

    Related:

    Helping Hand: Boston Dynamics Teaches Robots to Open Doors, Cooperate (VIDEO)
    WATCH: US Army Drills With Shooting Robots for First Time
    The Progress is Coming! Can Sex Robots Have Orgasms?
    Gratifying Gadgets: Top 3 Sex Robots (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    advanced technology, AI, memory, dead, cloning, robotics, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok