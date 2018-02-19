Ethereum Creator Warns Of Cryptocurrencies’ Potential Collapse to ‘Near-Zero’

The reminder comes amid high volatility of Bitcoin, which rose 1000% in 2017, but started 2018 with a sharp decline, losing half of its value.

The creator of the Ethereum Vitalik Buterin has posted a reminder to all cryptocurrency investors on his Twitter, February 17, warning them about the high volatility of the new, trendy assets and their possible drop to "near-zero," which can happen any time. He urged them to invest only as much as they can afford to lose and recommended all, who seek safe instruments to store life-savings, to invest in more traditional assets, without specifying which ones.

Reminder: cryptocurrencies are still a new and hyper-volatile asset class, and could drop to near-zero at any time. Don't put in more money than you can afford to lose. If you're trying to figure out where to store your life savings, traditional assets are still your safest bet. — Vitalik Buterin (@VitalikButerin) 17 февраля 2018 г.

The Ethereum blockchain network was launched in 2015 and although its main token is called ether, many other cryptocurrencies are based on Ethereum, such as the fan-made TFBCoin or Petro — a Venezuelan government project.

Serious concerns about cryptocurrencies being another financial bubble started to arise after the sudden rise in value of Bitcoin during 2017, followed by a significant drop at the beginning of 2018, which was predicted by some experts, when it lost half its value. It later restored some of its value, breaking back through the $10,000 psychological barrier.