Russian Scientists Prepare Launch of 'Superheavy Elements Factory'

"We are finishing the creation of a unique device, a huge installation called superheavy elements factory," Boris Sharkov, from the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR), said.
"DC-280 has already been created. It is being adjusted and new equipment clusters are being launched. The first beam tests are planned for this September so that we could get around to actual experiments by the end of this year," Sharkov said.
Superheavy elements are produced through nuclear fusion by colliding nuclei.
Occasionally neutrons and protons stick together forming highly-unstable elements heavier than uranium that contain more than 92 protons.
