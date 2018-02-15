WATCH: Russian Progress Spacecraft Docks at ISS

KOROLEV (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) – Russian Progress MS-08 cargo spacecraft automatically docked on Thursday with the International Space Station (ISS) after being launched on Tuesday atop the Soyuz-2.1a rocket from the Baikonur cosmodrome, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Mission Control Center.

“There is a docking! There is a mechanical capture,” a commentator at the control center said hours after the Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying freighter took off from the spaceport in Kazakhstan at 11:13 Moscow time (8:13 GMT).

The cargo spacecraft delivered 3,064 pounds of dry cargo, 1,962 pounds of propellant, 926 pounds of water, as well as 101 pounds of oxygen to the ISS crew.

The rocket was initially scheduled to be launched on Sunday and test a new two-orbit rendezvous profile, taking nearly three hours and a half to reach the ISS. However, the rocket failed to blast off on the appointed time after its engines turned off automatically, and the launch was subsequently rescheduled for the reserved date.