Register
22:29 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    McDonald's fries

    Salon Size Me! Chemical in McDonald’s French Fries Helps Grow Hair

    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    McDonald’s salty, crispy and addictive french fries may be more than just a guilty pleasure. They could also help cure baldness, according to Japanese scientists.

    In a study published by Yokohama National University last week, researchers revealed that dimethylpolysiloxane, a chemical found in silicone that McDonald's adds to cooking oil to prevent it from frothing, can also produce hair follicles. McDonald's is not the only fast food restaurant to use this chemical. It is also used by Taco Bell,

    Domino's, Five Guys, Chick-fil-A and KFC. The chemical is even found in silly putty, although we wouldn't recommend eating that stretchy goo. 

    McDonalds
    © Flickr/ _skynet
    Japanese Musician Makes an Electro McDonalds' Anthem Out of Deep Fryer Chime (VIDEO)

    The research explains how up to 5,000 hair follicle germs (HFGs), the structures from which hair develops, were successfully mass produced using oxygen-permeable dimethylpolysiloxane. When these HFGs were transplanted onto the back skin of nude mice, they were able to grow black hair.

    The dimethylpolysiloxane was "key for the mass production of HFG," professor Junji Fukuda of Yokohama National University, one of the authors of the study, explained, Science News reports. Using it as a culture "worked very well."

    According to the researchers, when the HFGs were transplanted into the backs and scalps of mice, new hair follicles and hair were generated at those sites.

    "These self-sorted hair follicle germs were shown to be capable of efficient hair-follicle and shaft generation upon intracutaneous transplantation into the backs of nude mice," an excerpt from the study explains. Scientists are hopeful that the chemical can be used for hair regeneration in humans, too.

    "This simple method is very robust and promising," Fukuda said. "We hope this technique will improve human hair regenerative therapy to treat hair loss such as androgenic alopecia [male pattern baldness].

    Related:

    Physically Attractive People More Likely to Be Right-Wing - University Study
    Britain Tops Table For Worst Diet in Europe, New Study Reveals
    Study Finds Taliban Movement Operating on 70% of Afghan Soil
    Trust Me: Study Shows People Trust Strangers Who Resemble Trusted Acquaintances
    Study Concludes: Roughly Half of Surveyed Athletes Use Doping
    Tags:
    hair loss, hair, study, McDonalds, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok