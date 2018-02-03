Russian Cosmonauts Set New Record for Longest Spacewalk (VIDEO)

The cosmonauts stayed outside the International Space Station for 8 hours 13 minutes, six minutes longer than Oleg Kotov and Sergei Ryazansky, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Russian space agency Roscosmos' Mission Control Center in Korolyov near Moscow.
Misurkin dedicated his spacewalk to the Victory spacesuit art project created by Russian and US cancer patients, Alyona Kuzmenko, the president of the Unity Movement behind it, told Sputnik.
Kuzmenko said the cosmonaut helped design the logo which adorns the spacesuit. It pictures the Little Prince, a character from a book by French writer and aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupery. The suit was launched to the ISS in October 2017.
However, the world record belongs to NASA astronauts Susan Helms and James Voss, who conducted an 8-hour and 56 minute spacewalk in 2001.
