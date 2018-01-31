Canadian Scientists Create Self-Assembling Material to Fight Tooth Decay

Materials scientists and bioengineers from the University of Toronto may have come up with a solution to the problem of recurring cavities caused by bacteria making its way under patients' fillings.
According to the researchers, their proposal would allow over 100 million patients in the United States alone to save some $34 billion in dental fees to fill recurrent cavities.
However, as the UofT study's coauthor Ben Hatton explained, "adding particles packed with antimicrobial drugs to a filling creates a line of defense against cavity-causing bacteria."
According to the professor, the single major hurdle to this solution over the long term has been that there is only enough antimicrobial drug packed in to last a few weeks.
But "through this research we discovered a combination of drugs and silica glass that organize themselves on a molecule-by-molecule basis to maximize drug density, with enough supply to last years," Dr. Hatton stressed.
The UofT scientists' next step will be to test their drug-storing particles in dental fillings over time.
Researchers from Russia's MISiS National University of Science & Technology are working on a similar technology, testing it at a Moscow-area clinic. The key aspect setting the Russian team's work apart from that of their Canadian colleagues is their use of metals, rather than antibiotics, as a cavity fighting agent.
The UofT researchers' findings can be found here.
