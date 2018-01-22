Russian 'Lada' Gets Makeover, Turns Into Driverless Electric Eco-Vehicle (PHOTO)

The creative minds of the State Research Center of the Russian Federation (NAMI) have recently presented their own version of a driverless electric eco-vehicle.
Based on the old version of the Lada Kalina SW, which have been produced since 2007 by Tolyatti-based AvtoVAZ, the electric car is equipped with a propulsion system with an output of 98 horsepower (72.4 kilowatts). It also features a 50-horsepower (37.2-kilowatts) regenerative braking mechanism, which means it can reuse the energy produced during braking to recharge the batteries.
According to the official website of the center, the project was aimed at the "development of a working model of a multifunctional unmanned civil motor vehicle" and "verification of the main technical solutions."
