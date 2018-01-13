Register
22:11 GMT +313 January 2018
    GM's planned Cruise AV driverless car features no steering wheel or pedals in a still image from video released January 12, 2018

    General Motors Reveals Self-Driving Car Without Steering Wheel (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ General Motors
    Tech
    0 01

    Driverless, electric Cruise AVs that have no steering wheel, pedals or gear selectors are planned for mass production by 2019.

    General Motors has revealed pictures and a video of its new invention, an innovative unmanned car that drives entirely without human control.

    Versions of the car with driver controls are now undergoing a series of tests in San Francisco, California and Phoenix, Arizona.

    The automotive company recently sent a petition to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asking for permission to deploy a vehicle that doesn't fulfill all federal safety requirements.

    READ MORE: VW Partners With Silicon Valley Company to Create Unmanned Cars by 2021

    However, GM President Dan Ammann told The Verge GM that the company might "meet that standard in a different kind of way."

    "A car without a steering wheel can't have a steering wheel airbag," he said. "What we can do is put the equivalent of the passenger side airbag on that side as well. So it's to meet the standards but meet them in a way that's different than what's exactly prescribed, and that's what the petition seeks to get approval for," Ammann said.

    According to the GM head, drivers will be able to communicate with a call center if any problems emerge. They can also press special buttons that bring the vehicle to a halt and allow them to exit in case of an emergency.

    Social media users reacted to the news differently.

    Some were rather excited about the news.

    Other believe that a car without human control is a "bad idea."

