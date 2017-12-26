Register
18:25 GMT +326 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Scale models of the United Shipbuilding Corporation vessels

    Russia Mulls Creating Unmanned Ships

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Unmanned self-berthing ships may be created in the coming five to seven years, Alexey Rakhmanov, president of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation, said on Tuesday.

    "It is the issue of, I would say, the next decade. We believe that in the near future, over five to seven years, we will already see self-berthing unmanned ships," Rakhmanov, the president of the largest shipbuilding company in Russia with 40 shipyards, design offices, and ship repair yards, said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

    Over the past several years, autonomously operated vehicles have been created by various industries, including automotive and defense industry.

    The president of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation went on revealing the company's plans to start the production of hovercrafts, which he called to be "what our customers like", after the corporation has completed several major projects, including the construction of diesel-electric submarines for the Black Sea Fleet.

    READ MORE: AI Captain! Norway to Unveil World's First Crewless Electric Cargo Ship

    Different countries around the world strive to create advanced robotic ships, with Yara Birkeland robotic container ship being built in Norway in a joint project by two companies, scheduled to being operations in 2018. Another separate project is being maintained in the British Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, which plans to launch robotic ships by 2020, starting with tugboats and ferries and later switching to larger cargo ships sailing through international waters.

    READ MORE: Rolls Royce to Roll Out Its First Unmanned Naval Ship

    Up to now, limited communications and a lack of artificial intelligence algorithms remain the largest obstacles on the way to create long-range merchant shipping.

    Tags:
    unmanned ships, United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    Crazy Chasers
    Teapot Tempest
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok