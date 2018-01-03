Leaked Images of Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Seen on Social Media

Rumor has it that Samsung Galaxy S9 is set to hit the markets in the next few months. Now leaked images are reportedly showing what to expect from the flagship phones.

One image shows the backside of the S9 and S9+ and although both the phones look somewhat similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S8, there are some differences.

The S9+, which is the larger version of the new phone, has a dual-lens camera and the fingerprint scanner has been relocated from alongside the camera lenses to below them.

The images also show that the new phones will have a reflective glass design just like the previous models.

— Makinde Fagbemi (@Mastarcard) January 3, 2018

​The leaked images were first shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo and later by Androidandme.com.

According to the website, the images are unconfirmed by Samsung but they look “genuine enough”.

Samsung is expected to unveil both phones at the Mobile World Congress in February or March.