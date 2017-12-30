Super Mario Creator Reveals What Kind of Game Designers He's Looking For

Shigeru Miyamoto, a legend in the video game developing world, explained how a fondness of video games may have a detrimental effect on a person’s creativity, making people who’re focused solely on gaming a poor chose for designing the games themselves.

As it turns out, being a video gaming enthusiast may not be a good thing if you hope to pursue a career at Nintendo, according to the company’s co-Representative Director Shigeru Miyamoto – the man who created such classics as Mario, Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong.

During an interview with the New York Times, he explained that the new generation of game designers he’s currently trying to let “fully take the reins” should focus on pursuing new ideas rather than sticking to perfecting things that have already been around for a while.

"I always look for designers who aren’t super-passionate game fans. I make it a point to ensure they’re not just a gamer, but that they have a lot of different interests and skill sets," Miyamoto said.