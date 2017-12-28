Russian Cargo Craft Undocks from ISS Ahead of Pacific Dive

Russia's space mission control center reported that Progress MS-06 freighter is expected to fall back to Earth and plunge into the deep water after undocking from the International Space Station.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Progress MS-06 freighter on Thursday undocked from the International Space Station ahead of its mission-ending plunge into the Pacific, Russia's space mission control center told Sputnik.

"The craft undocked from the ISS as planned at 4:03 a.m. Moscow time [1:03GMT]," the center's spokesperson said.

Progress is expected to fall back to Earth and plunge into the deep water away from navigation routes at 7:52 a.m. MSK (4:52GMT).

The capsule, loaded with food, water, fuel and other supplies for the crew, arrived at the research station orbiting the Earth on June 16.

Another cargo spacecraft Progress MS-07 has docked to the ISS in October after a second attempt launch on the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket. The freighter carried fuel, food, water, parcels to the crew from relatives and friends in addition to other things.