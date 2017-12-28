Russian Cargo Craft Undocks from ISS Ahead of Pacific Dive

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Progress MS-06 freighter on Thursday undocked from the International Space Station ahead of its mission-ending plunge into the Pacific, Russia's space mission control center told Sputnik.
"The craft undocked from the ISS as planned at 4:03 a.m. Moscow time [1:03GMT]," the center's spokesperson said.
The capsule, loaded with food, water, fuel and other supplies for the crew, arrived at the research station orbiting the Earth on June 16.
Another cargo spacecraft Progress MS-07 has docked to the ISS in October after a second attempt launch on the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket. The freighter carried fuel, food, water, parcels to the crew from relatives and friends in addition to other things.
