Register
19:03 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov, center, smiles as he leaves after a press conference following his meeting with Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Rudiantara in Jakarta, Indonesia Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017

    'Digital Gold': Telegram Founder Shares His Stance on Bitcoin

    © AP Photo/ Tatan Syuflana
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    It seems like all the tech savvy entrepreneurs took a calculated risk and invested into Bitcoin years ago, and Russian tech genius Pavel Durov is no exception.

    In an interview with Bloomberg, the 33 year-old entrepreneur, said that about four years ago he bought 2,000 Bitcoins at a price of $750 per coin. 

    The total investment amounted to $1.5 million. In December, the value of the entrepreneur's crypto-currency portfolio exceeded $35 million.

    Durov who has moved to Dubai and has a new office on the 23rd floor of a skyscraper in Dubai Media City earlier said that the arrival of Bitcoin is a chance for the global financial system to exit from the US hegemony.

    In his recent interview with Bloomberg Durov said that he is optimistic about Bitcoin because it’s “digital gold.” 

    Bitcoin cryptocurrency
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    VK, Telegram Founder Says Bitcoin to Help Global Financial System Escape From US Hegemony
    According to him it is particularly stimulating when something “completely unpredictable” happens — “like right now, the entire blockchain and cryptocurrency community just switched to Telegram,” Durov said.

    The tech genius created the encrypted messenger, Telegram, which he calls hack-proof. The messenger already has about 180 million users, including 40 million in Iran alone. 

    Durov is also known for being the founder of the social networking site VK which is the largest networking site in Russia.

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin set a new record at $18,000 last week. Some countries have already opened their markets for the crypto-currencies.

    Related:

    Bitcoin 'Will Burst When There is No New Money to Feed It' - Analyst
    Gold-Backed Bitcoin to Become New Global Monetary System?
    'It's a Gamble': Bitcoin Specialist on Ebbs and Flows of Cryptocurrency
    Unstoppable: Bitcoin Price Passes $18,000 Milestone
    Security Expert Advises Investment Diversity After $69 Million Bitcoin Heist
    Tags:
    cryptocurrencies, financial system, investment, bitcoin, Telegram, Pavel Durov
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymin Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Mission Completed
    Mission Complete
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok