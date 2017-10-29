Smartphone Wars: Chinese Company Creates Phone With 80 Megapixel Camera

Featuring an eight-core processor, a 5.7 inch, 1440x720 pixel display, 4 GB of ram, and 64 GB of memory, the gadget uses the Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system, and costs 1,799 yuan, or about $270 US. For comparison, $270 is about the amount necessary to replace the screen on Apple's new iPhone X.

80 megapixel Koobee F1 With 18:9 Full Display Released https://t.co/UG1iAkqmi1 pic.twitter.com/XM8EWPlIzf — Giz China (@Gizchina) 26 октября 2017 г.

The new camera feature, which tops Koobee's own 41 megapixel camera record, keeps the company far at the head of the pack when it comes to smartphone makers. Flagship phones by iPhone, Google and Samsung feature main cameras ranging from 12-12.2 megapixels.

The 80 megapixel effect is achieved through the use of two 16 megapixel cameras on the back of the phone. Creators say the ultrahigh resolution pictures are possible by blending snaps taken by the two cameras with the help of special software.



