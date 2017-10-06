Freedom of Expression 'on Inexorable Decline' on Twitter - Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is looking for a cryptographic alternative to Twitter as the service as images he posted were censored as possibly containing sensitive material.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said Friday he was looking for an alternative to Twitter, adding that the social network's policy on freedom of expression was becoming increasingly restrictive.

Twitter's media policy currently states that the user's settings may be changed to "Mark media you Tweet as containing material that may be sensitive," if one of their Tweets was reported as sensitive. However, it says that the user should receive an email notifying them about the change.

The company may change the settings permanently in case of repeat cases of mislabeling.

I am looking for a decentralized / cryptographic alternative to Twitter. Twitter's freedom of expression has been on an inexorable decline. It is enslaved to its US jurisdiction and politics. Although it is substantially better than Facebook that is a very low standard indeed. — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) 6 октября 2017 г.

​Earlier in the day, Assange questioned why all images he posted on the social network were censored as possibly containing sensitive material. Assange then posted a screenshot of his Twitter settings where the preference for marking all media as containing sensitive information was ticked.

That's what is seen from a browser that isn't logged in.



Twitter added this to my account without my authorization ("Mark media you tweet as containing sensitive information"). pic.twitter.com/P7gLR89Et5 — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) 6 октября 2017 г.

​According to the Twitter policy, users may not use graphic content, defined as "media containing pornography or excessive violence" in live videos, in a profile image or a header image.