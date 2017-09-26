Register
16:59 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Pub

    For Fit Sake! Drinking Beer and a Bar Brawl Are the New VR Way to Get in Shape

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 7 0 0

    As many gym-bunnies know it can be a monotonous business working out to stay in shape - especially when compared to flexing your muscles in a bar-room brawl.

    Trying to get into shape can be a tedious and laborious affair involving long hours working out in the gym, more so when you could be testing your strength in a full-on pub brawl.

    Exercise
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Do You Even Share? Exercise Is Contagious and Social Media Spreads It
    Now experts are predicting the way many of us exercise in the future is going to change dramatically thanks to the introduction of virtual reality games aimed at encouraging people to work up a sweat differently.

    This technology is already becoming available in many fitness centers in a bid to inspire people instead of facing the daily grind or weekly fitness session.

    High-energy games such as Drunkn Bar Fight, where players down virtual beers in a seedy bar before a fight breaks out are becoming increasingly popular as a way of getting fit among people who have already invested in their own VR headsets.

    One California-based gamer claims he has already lost 50 pounds in five months while playing Soundboxing, which involves players to punch objects as they fly towards them.

    Fitness experts insist also that playing these games offer a good, if not better, work out than traditional gym sessions — and are far more energetic and interesting at the same time.

    Billion Dollar 'Game-Changer'

    Olivier Zitvogel, chief executive officer and founder of Holodia, believes digital technology and virtual headsets will revolutionize the way we exercise in the future.

    "Virtual reality is poised to disrupt many industries, it is a technology game-changer with the potential to transform human behavior and the fitness industry, the way we do fitness," he said in a study published in July.

    Daniel Mestre, senior researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research, who also took part in the project, said: "Coupling exercise to virtual reality results in a more enjoyable experience by contextualizing the exercise. It notably distracts the participant from exercise-induced pain."

    Virtual reality has already seen its first billion dollar year in 2016, with sales in hardware reaching US$700 million and content US$300 million. VR and AR (augmented reality) market research group Greenlight Insights forecasts industry revenues will reach US$7.2 billion globally by the end of 2017.

    This market is expected to grow to US$33.90 billion by 2022, primarily driven by its adoption in gaming and virtual reality in more areas such as medicine, education, military, fashion and entertainment.

    It is also expected to boost the fitness industry in Britain — presently worth £4 billion (US$5.37 billion) — by nearly 1.5 percent over the next decade.

    While gym membership has been stagnant in the last year, many fitness centers are gearing up for a fresh influx of interest as they offer clients virtual reality work-out sessions.

    Related:

    Swedish VR Method Helps Relieve Real Phantom Limb Pain
    Out of Your Mind: Japanese Students Experience Dementia via VR
    Virtual 'Unreality': VR's Fiction 'Until We Invent the Star Trek Holodeck'
    From Scotland to Silicon Valley: Facebook 360 Snaps Up VR Start-Up
    Tags:
    gym, VR gaming industry, VR game, VR headset, booze, healthy lifestyle, game, fitness, VR, bar, augmented reality, virtual reality, technology, health
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok