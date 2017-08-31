WikiLeaksHack: Organization Calls Reports on Hacked Servers 'Fake News'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the reports, hacker group OurMine was able to hack Wikileaks and upload their message to the whistlebowing website's homepage by gaining access to the organization's DNS servers. The website was reportedly unavailable this morning, but is running now.
Hours after the reports came out, Wikieaks issued a statement on its Twitter page calling them "fake news."
There is a fake new story circulating that WikiLeaks servers have been hacked. It is false.— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 31 августа 2017 г.
The news comes amid the release of new documents from the Vault 7 series, which contain information on the tool which the CIA used to load and execute implants targeting computers using Microsoft Windows operating systems.
