MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A Russian Progress MS-06 cargo spacecraft will dock at the International Space Station later on Friday after a two-day trip, a spokesperson for the Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"The Progress is scheduled to initiate automated docking at 2:42 p.m. Moscow time [11:42GMT]. The hatches [between the ship and the ISS] will open and the unloading will take place from 5:20 p.m. until 5:40 p.m.," the spokesperson said.

The Progress resupply ship blasted off into space on Wednesday. It is carrying fuel, water, food, compressed gases, medical and sanitary equipment, as well as nanosatellites to Russia's Zvezda service module.