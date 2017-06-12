Register
15:09 GMT +312 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A visitor shakes hands with an operational robot policeman at the opening of the 4th Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 22, 2017. Picture taken May 22, 2017

    Real-Life Robocops: 'The Potential for Cops to be Hacked Is Very High Indeed'

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10631

    Robotic police, which were introduced in Dubai last month, have a number of serious drawbacks, robotics expert Professor Alan Winfield told Radio Sputnik.

    Robocop in Dubai
    © Ruptly. YouTube (screengrab)
    Dubai Streets Safer as Police Force Recruits First Ever ‘Robocop’ (VIDEO)
    Last month, Dubai sent the first of its robotic police officers, or "Robocops," to the streets to fight crime.  

    Dubai Police have ambitious plans for 25 percent of the force to be comprised of robots by 2030, and to have the world's first smart police station, which won't require human employees.

    The first robots to hit the streets of Dubai are modified versions of the life-size humanoid REEM robot, developed by Spain's PAL Robotics. 

    Weighing 100km and standing 1.65m tall, the robots are able to execute a range of tasks usually carried out by the police. Equipped with facial recognition technology and the ability to speak nine languages, they can settle fines, report crimes and send video to a command center.

    Professor Alan Winfield, a researcher and engineer at the University of the West of England's Bristol Robotics Laboratory & Science Communication Unit, told Radio Sputnik that the success of the "Robocops" will depend on the task they are ordered to perform.

    "It really depends on what the robot is intended for. If it's simply to be a kind of reassuring presence, a bit like a bobby on the beat in a shopping mall, in other words something that you could go to and press a help button, I can see that there is some value in that. But the problem is that robots are just not ready, especially the artificial intelligence, it's just not ready to be able to do anything meaningful, like for instance apprehend or arrest an actual criminal," Winfield said.

    The expert warned that Dubai's aim to have a 25 percent robot police force by 2030 is unrealistic.

    "The problem is that with such a high proportion of the police [posts] taken by robots, then an awful lot of what the police are expected to do would not be possible, even within ten years, in my view."

    Empty desks in a classroom
    Cali4beach
    AI Robot Barely Passes China's Gaokao Math Test
    Hacking is a serious danger to robotic police, Winfield said.

    "As we well know, no system in the world is immune from hacking. The potential for robot cops to be hacked is very high indeed, we've already seen driverless cars hacked."

     "Not just hacking – hacking, of course, is malicious but there could also be gaming. In other words, people who not necessarily maliciously but just as a game try and mislead the robot into doing things that it perhaps shouldn't be doing."

    The expert said that the "fundamental problem" with using robot cops is that they cannot be held to account, as humans are held responsible for their actions.

    "The problem is that robots are not persons so robots themselves cannot be held accountable, only humans are responsible. So, in order to have robot police, I think that we would have to have an extraordinary set of accountabilities and we would really need a set of ethical principles built into the robot, if at all possible."

    "Even those would not be infallible. I think it's just a fundamental problem that if a real human policeman makes a mistake then they can be held to account, if a robot policeman makes a mistake they cannot."

    Related:

    Russian Innovators Create Robots to Replace Human Rescue Workers (PHOTOS)
    Robots May Soon Be Able to Reason Like Humans Thanks to Google's DeepMind
    Uruguay Minister Invites Russian Robotics Companies to Do Business in Country
    Curiosity Killed the... Scientist? Robots Can Be Taught How to Be Inquisitive
    Tags:
    crime, police officers, police, robot, Dubai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Backstage View: An Insider Look at Young Russian Ballerinas' Performance
    Backstage View: An Insider Look at Young Russian Ballerinas' Performance
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok