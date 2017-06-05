Register
13:23 GMT +305 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Dentist

    Russian Scientists Develop Metal Nanoparticles to Kill Oral Bacteria

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 22810

    An innovative mouth rinse solution developed at the National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS) in cooperation with researchers from Vyatka State University was shown to have a substantial impact on oral cavity microflora, removing 83 percent of dental plaque.

    Immunoassay screening lab the blood is tested for infection (hepatitis, syphilis, HIV) on automatic equipment at the Novosibirsk blood donation center
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Russian Researchers Develop New Blood and Biofluids Transportation Technology
    The product’s effectiveness was proven during clinical trials at the Dentistry Department of Kirov State Medical University.

    Dentists currently recommend mouthwash and oral irrigators (devices that use a stream of pulsating water to remove dental plaque) as the best supplements in oral hygiene, helping kill bacteria that cause plaque, and remove food debris between teeth that cannot be removed with a toothbrush or floss. Together with medical experts, NUST MISIS researchers developed an oral rinse that, if used regularly, suppresses pathogenic oral bacteria, reducing the risk of dental carries and gum diseases. The product’s effectiveness hinges on the use of metal nanoparticles. Experiments showed that these particles stop bacteria that cause plaque from growing.

    “Pathogenic bacteria can be killed through chemical destruction of cell walls and various membranes, including cell organelle membranes, specifically when metal nanoparticles enter into contact with biopolymers of microbial cells. The cell membrane breaks down, releasing its content into the environment. With its bactericidal and bacteriostatic properties, the solution exceeds antibiotics by far when it comes to dealing with staphylococcus aureus and most coccus varieties,” the project’s co-author, Svetlana Gromova, said. Gromova is dean of the Dentistry Department at Kirov State Medical University.

    New Antibacterial Bioactive Coating to Protect Implants Developed in Russia
    © Photo: National University of Science and Technology MISiS
    New Antibacterial Bioactive Coating to Protect Implants Developed in Russia
    During clinical trials at Kirov’s Dentistry Department, volunteers were asked to use the new mouthwash for one month, and measurements were taken after 14 and 30 days of using the product. It turned out that bacteria that cause plaque are sensitive to various solutions that contain metal oxide nanoparticles. Microorganisms were also less prone to adhering to teeth and causing inflammation. If used regularly, the product helped reduce oral fungal microbiome, normalizing salivary pH.

    Head of the research team, Associate Professor at NUST MISIS Department of Physical Chemistry, Georgy Frolov commented on the scientific outcome of the experiments: “Colloidal solutions of metal oxides are not toxic to humans. They have a lasting anti-bacterial effect against dental plaque microorganisms, while also serving as a source of microelements. As we saw during research, using a metal oxide mouthwash substantially reduces soft dental deposits, reducing pathogenic microflora, all but eliminating it.”

    NUST MISIS laboratories are currently making the first test batches of the product, patents and registration documents for medical use have been filled.

    Related:

    NUST MISIS Develops New Evaluation Process to Determine Quality of Coal
    NUST MISIS Experts Develop Unique Laser Pulse Controlling System
    Tags:
    microbes, dentist, science, Russian National University of Science and Technology (MISiS), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok