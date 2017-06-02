ESA’s Ariane 5 Rocket Blasts Off From French Guiana With 2 Satellites

"Ariane5 has lifted off from the Spaceport! The heavy-lift launcher will deploy ViaSat-2 and EUTELSAT 172B over a 41-minute mission," the ESA tweeted.
The 173-foot-tall launcher blasted off from a launchpad near the town of Kourou at 8:45 p.m. French Guiana time (23:45GMT). This is the sixth successful launch from this space port since the start of 2017.
Separately, the NASA said late Thursday it had scrubbed the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a Dragon spacecraft on board due to weather. The next attempt is scheduled for 5:07p.m. Eastern Time on June 3.
All comments
Show new comments (0)