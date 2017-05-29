Register
14:44 GMT +329 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Coal

    NUST MISIS Develops New Evaluation Process to Determine Quality of Coal

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 12 0 0

    Scientists from the National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS) have studied and described the processes taking place in coal being extracted from mines.

    The results of their work will make it possible to more accurately assess intra-coal changes during storage, transportation and use, to predict spontaneous combustion risks and to calculate factual heat release properties. They have published an article containing the research results in the influential journal, Fuel, published by the analytics company/publishing group Elsevier.

    The properties of extracted coal tend to deteriorate slowly after extraction because of atmospheric influence, fluctuating temperature and humidity levels. The quality of coal is impaired by various processes, and coal may lose up to 20 percent of its heat release properties during combustion.

    NUST MISIS Experts Develop Unique Laser Pulse Controlling System
    © Photo: NUST MISIS
    NUST MISIS Experts Develop Unique Laser Pulse Controlling System
    Coal consumption is therefore higher than necessary, leading to higher heat and power generating costs. Specific waste volumes also increase, thus increasing air pollution. This is why new mechanisms for appraising intra-coal processes and coal properties are needed to more effectively use minerals after they have been mined.

    NUST MISIS is implementing a large and comprehensive project to study the structure of coals, their properties, and their “behavior” during the entire cycle, from mining to incineration. The published results are only a small part of this work.

    “Our laboratory has been studying coals for over ten years,” said Professor and DSC (Technology) Svetlana Epstein, who is in charge of the project and the Physical Chemistry of Coals Laboratory.

    HIV
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Russian Scientists Turn Nanomaterial Into Weapon Against HIV
    “We are developing new approaches to evaluating the structure and quality of fossil coals, and are searching for new non-fuel coal processing technologies and a methodology for assessing the safety of coal mining and utilization technologies. We are also evaluating possible long-term coal-use options, including the creation of new coal-based materials.”

    One approach primarily uses a modified thermal gravimetry method to analyze coal samples. Experts observe the coal disintegration process during rising ambient temperatures and inside an inert medium utilizing argon gas. According to the scientists, new approaches for studying the coal-oxidization mechanism could seriously influence the development of the Russian coal industry, its pricing policies on the coal market and the environment of coal-mining regions.

    The data will help determine the state of coals during extraction, storage and use. This will boost the efficiency of coal as a fuel and as chemical-industry feedstock.

    These new methods will also help compile a classification system for coal products and have the potential to make the coal market more civilized and transparent. This research has already resulted in over 25 national and interstate standards in the area of solid-state mineral fuel and activated charcoals.

    Related:

    Russian Scientists Create New Radio Sensor to Help Drones Fly Lower and Safer
    Russian Scientists Building Civilian Nuclear Sub Able to 'See' Under Ocean Floor
    Russian Scientists Discover Tough Siberian Mammal That Outlived the Dinosaurs
    Tags:
    scientific research, scientists, science, coal, Russian National University of Science and Technology (MISiS), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sentinels of Motherland: Russian Border Guards Celebrate 99th Anniversary
    Sentinels of Motherland: Russian Border Guards Celebrate 99th Anniversary
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok