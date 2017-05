PLESETSK COSMODROME (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a next-generation military satellite was launched from Plesetsk Cosmodrome.

"The launch of the carrier rocket and putting a spacecraft to the orbit were conducted in normal mode," the ministry's press service told reporters.

The carrier rocket was launched at 9:34 local time (06:34 GMT).

A third launch site for light Soyuz carrier rockets is expected to be constructed at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in 2021-2025, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day.