No Indication Yet WannaCry Hackers Gov't-Backed - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The large-scale cyberattack that has compromised organizations in dozens of countries including Russia started on May 12. According to the Kaspersky Lab IT company, the attacks were carried out by the use of a ransomware called WannaCry.

"There is no such data yet," Patrushev told reporters, adding that the council would issue recommendations on how to safeguard from future attacks after its consequences are analyzed.

Earlier, a member of Cyber G7 Workgroup of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation told Sputnik that the recent WannaCry malware attacks could have been a cover-up operation as the hackers were unlikely interested in money and appear to have emulated the behavior of a known cybercrime group.

n May 12, the Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity company registered about 45,000 ransomware attacks in 74 countries worldwide. On Sunday, Europol Executive Director Rob Wainwright said that as the malware, dubbed WannaCry, continued to spread over the weekend, 200,000 users in 150 countries had been affected.