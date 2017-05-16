Inmarsat-5 Satellite to Expand Capacity of High-Speed Broadband Network - Boeing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Boeing has a strategic partnership with Inmarsat and currently provides both military-band and commercial services to US government customers, the release explained.

​"This is the fourth Inmarsat-5 satellite Boeing has built for Inmarsat’s Global Xpress network," the release stated. "After reaching its final orbit, the satellite will undergo testing and checkout before being declared operational."

Quick video recap of Falcon 9 launch of Inmarsat-5 Flight 4 pic.twitter.com/W8eVUEsH6r — SpaceX (@SpaceX) 16 мая 2017 г.

​The satellite was launched on Monday from the US state of Florida on a Falcon 9 rocket built by the private company Space X.