Risk of New WannaCry Ransomware Attack Persists - UK National Crime Agency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Since Friday, 200,000 computers across 150 countries were hit by the ransomware cyberattacks, according to the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).

"We haven’t seen a second spike in #WannaCry #ransomware attacks, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be one," the agency wrote on its Twitter account.

We haven’t seen a second spike in #WannaCry #ransomware attacks, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be one. Make sure you follow this advice pic.twitter.com/MgGfaBr9wG — NationalCrimeAgency (@NCA_UK) 15 мая 2017 г.

Malicious software, called WannaCry, affected, among other institutions and organizations, the UK public health system NHS, the German state rail company Deutsche Bahn, the Russian Interior Ministry and banks.

The virus blocked computers with messages flashing on the screen demanding money to remove the restriction.