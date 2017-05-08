Register
00:32 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Saturn

    Colossal Titans Far Away: Two Unlikely Saturn-Like Exoplanets Discovered

    © NASA. JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
    Tech
    Get short URL
    119510

    A pair of massive alien worlds of similar mass to Saturn have been detected tens of thousands of light years from Earth.

    The first planet is the elegantly named OGLE-2013-BLG-0132b, 97 percent as massive as Saturn and orbiting its star at a distance of 3.6 AU. Its star, 54 percent as massive as our sun, is 12,700 light years away. The second is the equally-stylish OGLE-2013-BLG-1721b, 214 percent as massive as Saturn, orbiting at 2.6 AU of a star 46 percent as massive as ours and 20,500 light years away.

    The planets were discovered by researchers at the University of Warsaw's Optical Gravitational Lensing Experiment (OGLE) using the Warsaw Telescope in Chile, as well as Nagoya University's Microlensing Observations in Astrophysics (MOA) using Mount John University Observatory's MOA-II telescope in New Zealand. 

    Both worlds are orbiting red dwarfs, which makes the find somewhat surprising. Tiny and dim by stellar standards, red dwarfs are too dark to be seen by the naked eye from Earth. They are also rarely orbited by large planets, instead preferring planets around the size of Neptune or smaller. The dimness of red dwarfs and the rarity of them being orbited by giant exoplanets has made the discoveries of Saturn or Jupiter-esque exoplanets orbiting red dwarfs few and far between.

    Exoplanet GJ 1132b
    © Photo: Youtube / Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
    Anybody Home? Atmosphere Found on Most Earth-Like Exoplanet to Date

    The two telescopes used a technique known as gravitational microlensing. Every object has a gravitational pull, and if that object is massive then its gravity becomes powerful enough to bend light around it. Microlensing searches for these distortions, which allows telescopes capable of it to find dim, distant objects in space that are too faint to be seen by traditional methods. 

    For instance, the Saturn-likes exist beyond the "frost line," the boundary in the proto-planetary disk around a red or brown dwarf where gas giants are believed to form. Temperatures are low enough past the frost line for volatile chemicals like water and ammonia to freeze and eventually form a gaseous planet.

    The researchers were able to gather the masses of the two stars through the use of Bayesian statistical analysis, which essentially predicts the mass of the planet based on all the information known about it.

    Artist’s impression video of the exotic binary star system AR Scorpii
    © Photo: YouTube/European Southern Observatory (ESO)
    Space Oddity: Waters Found on Hot Jupiter Exoplanet

    "Both events were too short and too faint to measure a reliable parallax signal and hence the lens mass. We therefore used a Bayesian analysis to estimate masses of both planets," the paper reads.

    Both OGLE and MOA are microlensing projects, with the latter's main intention to find exoplanets while the former discovers them as a happy side effect of the main objective of finding dark matter. The two projects have discovered about two dozen exoplanets between them.

    Tags:
    astronomy, space, red dwarf, exoplanet, Nagoya University, University of Warsaw, New Zealand, Chile, Japan, Poland, Saturn
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok