Register
18:55 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Global ransomware attacks

    'Massive' 50% Increase in Ransomware Attacks Around the World

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    A new report on cybercrime against businesses around the world has found that ransomware attacks rose by a staggering 50% from 2016. Sean Sullivan, a security analyst at F-Secure, warned Sputnik that "anybody could be exposed" to these tactics, and so be at risk of extortion for money.

    The massive rise in the use of malware, means that it is now responsible for 51% of all the cyberattack incidents analyzed in the annual Verizon data breach report, which looked at almost 2,000 cyber breaches.

    Sean Sullivan explained to Sputnik that the findings are indicative of the fact that any computer user is at risk.

    "The most common victims are going to end up being people who use Windows computers, but it could really be anybody, as the spread of ransomware is via spam and drive-by downloads from websites that have been compromised, and that accounts for just about anybody who is exposed to computing."

    "The way that it works is that, like other malware, it first gets a hold of your system, either through a vulnerability in software that you're running, or through you being tricked into running the attachment in the email.

    "That then gets a foothold on the machine, and drops a bot basically that can be configured to do many different things, but that the current business model of the day is that it drops ransomware." 

    Android
    © Photo: PIxabay
    Android Ransomware Growing at Fast Rate, Remains 'Full-Scale Global Threat'

    Mr. Sullivan says that the extent of the spread of ransomware could be even greater than the Verizon report suggests.

    "We've seen the number of variants increase by far more than 50%. The amount by volume is one thing. I think we would look at Verizon's report and kind of agree with what they're seeing as far as far as the overall amount of malware being ransomware, but the number of ransomware variants is I think 300-400 times what it was a year ago.

    "It's the business model of the day, and it is the easiest way to monetize existing the existing malware ecosystem," Mr. Sullivan told Sputnik.

    The Verizon report analyzed how different sectors were affected by these kinds of cyberattacks, and found that healthcare sectors around the world are being particularly targeted.

    The findings echo concerns raised by the UK government, which has highlighted the NHS as being vulnerable to cyber exploitation.

    In October 2016, the new UK National Cyber Security Center, warned that cyber-criminals are stealing patient's data from NHS Trusts and then issuing ransom demands to extort money from hospital.

    It was revealed that at least 28 NHS Trusts across England fell victim to cyber-criminals attempting to blackmail them for money in 2016.

    ​Sean Sullivan agreed that large organizations in the public sector are appealing to cybercriminals.

    "Hospitals are suffering the brunt of it because it's easier to tell that they can pay more," Mr. Sullivan told Sputnik.

    Mr Sullivan explained that what ever sector a computer user works in, simple preventative measures could help avert being the victim of ransomware.

    "Ransomware attacks rely on the fact that you don't have back ups, so first and foremost, back up your documents."

    ​"Make sure that your computer is patched and up to date… and be very skeptical of spam with zip attachments as this is by far the method that is used to spread this stuff," Mr. Sullivan said.

    Related:

    Cyber Blackmailers Targeting UK National Health Service Trusts
    Ransomware Attacks 61 Percent of Businesses Worldwide in 2016, Report Reveals
    Android Ransomware Growing at Fast Rate, Remains 'Full-Scale Global Threat'
    Ransomware Attack Hits San Francisco Public Transit System
    More Than Half of UK Businesses Suffer From Ransomware Cyberattacks
    Tags:
    malware, information security, hackers, cybersecurity, report, cyberattacks, ransomware, Verizon, World
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok