03:30 GMT +327 April 2017
    Police officers stand next to a black Islamic State flag that was seized in a raid, at a news conference held at the police headquarters in Rome, Italy, January 10, 2017

    Troll Pride: Hacker Floods Daesh Twitter With Gay Porn

    © REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
    Tech
    0 101 0 0

    An internet hacker known as WauchulaGhost hacked into 250 Daesh-linked Twitter accounts to throw the terrorists off kilter – and it seems to have touched a nerve.

    Upon gaining access to the accounts, WachulaGhost began posting gay pornography. Needless to say, the jihadists weren’t too happy. 

    “I get beheading images … death threats,” the hacker said in a statement. Which is good, WachulaGhost continued, “because if they are focused on me they are not doing anything else.”

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks near vehicles carrying people fleeing clashes in Tweila'a village and Haydarat area, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 8, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US-Backed Syrian Democratic Forces Close to Isolating Daesh-Held Raqqa

    Twitter may seem an unlikely weapon, but WauchulaGhost saw an opportunity to fight back against the terrorists.

    “We started taking over their account with porn and gay pride images basically just to troll them,” WachulaGhost said, according to the statement. “We thought putting the naked images would offend them.”

    Others should consider following in the hacker’s footsteps, WachulaGhost added. “If the social media people like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram would stand up and do something, it would help.”

    WauchulaGhost got inspired to take action following the June 2016 attack in Orlando, Florida, in which 29-year-old Omar Mateen, who proclaimed allegiance to Daesh, killed 49 people and wounded 53 when he opened fire at the Pulse nightclub. According to the hacker, breaking into a jihadist Twitter account takes just 60 seconds, because “most of the people behind the accounts have the technical know-how of a 10-year-old,” the Independent Journal Review reported. 

    The hack did not target the Muslim religion, as such, and the hacker’s intentions shouldn’t be construed as such. The trolling “actions are directed at Jihadist extremists,” the statement said, adding that many of the hackers that make up WachulaGhost’s group are Muslim. 

