Out of Sci-Fi: A Future Look at Russia's Iconic Lada

The project's design team is comprised of students from Moscow Polytechnic Institute, the Saint Petersburg Stieglitz State Academy of Art and Design and the Finnish University of Design in Lahti, Finland.

Yuri Gurov from Moscow Polytechnic said that he received inspiration from nature of Iceland.

“Iceland’s untouched lands, which combine in it rigid cliffs and floating icebergs, served as an inspiration. The active side panels have sharp borders, which creates a feeling of safety and dynamism,” Gurov said.

Another concept creator, Vladimir Velichansky, said that by 2050 people will have contact with each other using telepathy and the car will have a smart-material program.

Designer Artem Zakirchenko said, “Symbiosis and harmony are elements which we don't have enough of in our lives. But we believe that they will be there in 2050. When technology and nature will not harm each other but will peacefully co-exist and evolve.”

The Lada concept car has been constructed to reflect three words: future, mobility and human.