Spacecraft Delivers Finnish-Built Satellite to International Space Station

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Cygnus cargo spacecraft docked with the International Space Station (ISS) delivering the Finnish-built Aalto-2 satellite to the station, Finnish media reported.

On Tuesday, the Cygnus spacecraft was launched from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the United States with several thousands of pounds of cargoes designated for scientific purposes, as well as for the needs of the ISS crew.

The Finnish Yle broadcaster reported on Saturday that the spacecraft, carrying its cargoes, including the Aalto-2, had docked successfully with the ISS at 1:05 Finnish time (11:05 GMT).

The broadcaster added that the satellite was delivered to the ISS and would be prepared for launch onto its trajectory in May.