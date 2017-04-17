Russian Scientists Find Solution to Rule Out Chernobyl-Like Nuclear Accidents

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — One of the main trends in modern nuclear energy is increasing the safety of nuclear systems that use an additional outside source of neutrons, usually a particle accelerator or a nuclear fusion machine, therefore ruling out the possibility of an uncontrolled reaction.
In future, such facilities could be used to "burn out" long-life radioactive waste, which is important from the environmental viewpoint, the report added.
The Chernobyl disaster tool place on April 26, 1986, at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant near Ukraine’s town of Pripyat. A late night safety tests led to uncontrolled reaction conditions, which resulted in a stream explosion destroying reactor number 4.
