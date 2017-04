–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)On April 10, Kimbrough along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko will leave the ISS onboard the Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft.

Whitson, Roscosmos’s Oleg Novitskiy and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet will stay at the ISS.

Earlier this month, NASA decided to extend Whitson’s mission for another three month till September. It is planned that she would come back to Earth along with NASA’s Jack Fischer and Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin.

