    The stand of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos). (File)

    Russia Aims to Develop New Cooperation in Space Exploration

    © Sputnik/ Igor Russak
    Tech
    Russia's space corporation Roscosmos head Igor Komarov said that Russia has noticed an increasing interest in space exploration by many countries and aims to develop cooperation with them.

    Russia Plans at Least 30 Space Launches in 2017 - Roscosmos
    COLORADO SPRINGS (Sputnik) — Russia has noticed an increasing interest in space exploration by many countries and aims to develop cooperation with them, Russia's space corporation Roscosmos head Igor Komarov said at the annual Space Symposium on Tuesday.

    "One of the goals is to reach new level of cooperation," Komarov stated. "Many countries and nations coming to this market and the field of space exploration.

    Komarov explained that numerous countries of Asia in particular have shown "huge interest" to join space exploration.

    "[O]ne of our tasks and goals is to get them involved in the space exploration," he pointed out.

    Komarov also said such an approach will create opportunities not only for the interested countries, but also for Russia in terms of raising funds and creating additional opportunities.

    "We are very active in Asia in particular," he added. "We have good cooperation with our traditional partners and new countries that appear something like BRICS — Brazil, South Africa, India, China. We see the huge potential for development in this sphere and sector, and we are very optimistic."

    The Space Symposium in Colorado Springs brings together representatives of the world's space agencies, commercial space businesses as well as military, national security and intelligence organizations to discuss and plan the future of space exploration.

      cast235
      GET OFF U.S.
      Go with BRICS, SCO, EEU/CIS . And build future wonders.
      Why Russia have NOT develop a rocket , reusable that can land vertical too?
      By itself. Then ..Oh our corporation could challenge that., Why Not SHUT UP, and DO things!!

      Create a new BURAN. With present tech it could be a marvel. Even land like VTOL!!
      Have escape hatch that Russia sold like kids to U.S, to escape in case of emergency.

      California want to create a world org where all space agencies give tech. DON'T BE NAIVE..
      Build same in Russia. Russia never needed U.S before.
      Create CHEAP!!!
      Many countries will be interested in space travel.
      No need t involve U.S. BRICS alone can sponsor a space station.
      SCO does have that capacity , ALONE.

      And don't go teaching how to create space crafts, like Russia always DO.. You create they can travel, and sponsor.
      cast235
      Why Russia doesn't invite China to create a cheap space station together? I know. The copy cat,. JUST keep all hidden. And no talk.
      Why a cosmonaut need to know how to build a rocket for?
