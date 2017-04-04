Russia Aims to Develop New Cooperation in Space Exploration

© Sputnik/ Igor Russak Russia Plans at Least 30 Space Launches in 2017 - Roscosmos

COLORADO SPRINGS (Sputnik) — Russia has noticed an increasing interest in space exploration by many countries and aims to develop cooperation with them, Russia's space corporation Roscosmos head Igor Komarov said at the annual Space Symposium on Tuesday.

"One of the goals is to reach new level of cooperation," Komarov stated. "Many countries and nations coming to this market and the field of space exploration.

Komarov explained that numerous countries of Asia in particular have shown "huge interest" to join space exploration.

"[O]ne of our tasks and goals is to get them involved in the space exploration," he pointed out.

Komarov also said such an approach will create opportunities not only for the interested countries, but also for Russia in terms of raising funds and creating additional opportunities.

"We are very active in Asia in particular," he added. "We have good cooperation with our traditional partners and new countries that appear something like BRICS — Brazil, South Africa, India, China. We see the huge potential for development in this sphere and sector, and we are very optimistic."

The Space Symposium in Colorado Springs brings together representatives of the world's space agencies, commercial space businesses as well as military, national security and intelligence organizations to discuss and plan the future of space exploration.